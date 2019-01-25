Ronda Rousey Responds To Rumors She's Leaving WWE To Start A Family

For so long there were rumors as to if Ronda Rousey would join WWE and when she would make her debut. Just one year after her contracted WWE debut at Royal Rumble, the question now being asked is, "When is Ronda Rousey leaving the WWE?"

Wrestling Inc. reported last June that Rousey has signed a multi-year deal with WWE. However, there were reports this week that Rousey could be leaving the company after WrestleMania 35 or the May WWE pay-per-view in order to start a family with her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey responded to the rumor of quitting WWE in order to become a mother in an interview with ESPNW.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," she said. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day."

If that wasn't a clear enough message that it's nobody's business but hers in regards to her plans as a mother, Rousey was even more direct with her next comment.

"I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing," stated Rousey. "It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Brie Bella is an example of someone who took some time off to give birth, and then returned to the ring eight months later. Maryse returned to action last year five months after having a baby.

See Also Brock Lesnar And Ronda Rousey Reportedly Use Replica Title Belts On This Week's WWE RAW

Rousey admits that even she isn't quite sure how the next few months will play out or how she will approach her desire to want to start a family.

"I've not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family," Rousey said. "But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant? I've never had a baby before, I don't know these kinds of things.

"It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, 'Hey, surprise twist, I'm pregnant.' That would be fun. There's a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we've gotta make as a family. I'm trying to figure it out as I go along."