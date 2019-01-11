Ronda Rousey Rumored For Big Video Game Role, WWE On Who Fans Want To See Return In 2019, WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at Superstar returns that fans want to see in 2019 - Batista, Eva Marie, Wade Barrett and The Rock. Vic looks at The Rock possibly facing WWE Champion Daniel Bryan or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, or a potential dueling concert with Elias.

- WWE stock was up 0.37% today, closing at $78.99 per share. Today's high was $80.03 and the low was $78.02.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is rumored to voice Sonya Blade in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game that comes out on April 23 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Nerd Mag reported on a Reddit leak for the game that has since been confirmed, according to their update. There will be a big MK11 reveal on Thursday, January 17 and word is that Rousey will be there for the livestream presentation on stage. The report also stated that there will be a short trailer released to introduce Rousey as the one who will be voicing Blade. It was noted that there will be a hype trailer to promote the full trailer release, which will confirm Rousey as Blade.

A fan tweeted this look at Rousey and the Blade character: