Rumor On A Possible Big WWE Royal Rumble Surprise, WWE Stars Give Rumble Advice, RAW Women's Title

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Zack Ryder and The New Day discussing their Royal Rumble Match experiences and offering advice to this year's first-timers.

- There is a lot of speculation on one major surprise for Sunday's 30-man match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. @Wrestlevotes, who have broken several WWE stories in the past, reports that a big surprise may be in the plans for the Rumble, one that's being kept from nearly everyone. They noted that the surprise is not Kenny Omega and wrote, "However, I'm not going to leak it. Two reasons, 1. If it happens, everyone should have a genuine reaction to the moment & 2. WWE doesn't even know if it's going to work out yet."

Several people have pointed to the interesting timing of The Rock's announcement on Roman Reigns' role in the new "Hobbs & Shaw" movie. Rock and Reigns made the announcement on Instagram yesterday, just two days before Rumble Sunday. No one has reported or even teased Reigns being in the Rumble on Sunday, but they have said the timing of the movie announcement is interesting. Again, it is not being reported or even rumored that Reigns is planned for the Rumble. We will keep you updated on any other rumors coming out of Phoenix.

Rumored surprises for the Rumble include Hornswoggle, Erick Rowan, Tye Dillinger, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt and The Velveteen Dream.

- Below is a new promo for Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view: