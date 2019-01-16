Rusev On His Royal Rumble Match, WWE Stars React To "Try Not To Look Back" Challenge, WWE NXT UK

- Fine Brothers Entertainment posted this video of various WWE Superstars reacting to the "Try Not to Look Back" Challenge, where Superstars try not to look as they listen to popular WWE clips. The video features The New Day, Apollo Crews, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Kalisto and Sasha Banks.

- Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode. This match was supposed to happen at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" but they did the injury angle that saw Finn Balor replace Banks after a pre-match attack. Balor won that match and praised Devlin in a post-match promo.

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Rusev is now official for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27. Rusev took to Twitter today to hype the match and wrote, "Let me check my schedule..... oh It's falls on #RusevDay ! Get ready Phoenix we gonna celebrate together"

You can see Rusev's tweet below: