Rusev Shows Off His Body Transformation Through The Years

The latest trend everyone is doing is the ten-year challenge, where you compare pictures from then and now on Instagram. Some have been very rewarding, while others have been funny. Wrestlers have also taken a part of it.

Rusev decided to go through a different route. Throughout his career, he was always a big force in WWE. He has never been as lean as he is now, however. Rusev posted an Instagram photo highlighting his progress through the years.

"Guess the the years ! #bodytransformation #rusevday"

Rusev is currently scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Royal Rumble. The PPV is on January 27th inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.