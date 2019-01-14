Sami Zayn Injury Update, Another Star Working Towards Their Return

According to PWInsider, Sami Zayn has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida training for his return to in-ring competition. As seen in the video above, WWE ran an advertisement this past December promoting Zayn's imminent return to WWE, but no official return date has been announced. Zayn hasn't been in a match since June 17, 2018, where he lost to Bobby Lashley at WWE Money In The Bank. Zayn's rotator cuffs needed to be repaired and he had a successful surgery on both shoulders.

Sin Cara, following a successful surgery of his own, but his being to his knee, was also seen today at the WWE Performance Center gradually getting closer to being cleared for action. Cara has been out of the ring since August 2018 and has previously been seen at the PC as he works towards his return.

Other superstars, such as Erick Rowan, Fandango, and Alexa Bliss, who recently gave an update regarding her in ring return, have also been spotted at the Performance Center in recent weeks as they progress towards their respective comebacks.

Source: PWInsider