Sasha Banks And Other WWE Stars Comment On Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch Talks Baseball, Total Bellas

- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, which currently has just under 2.1 million subscribers. In the clip, Nikki and Brie convince their mom to play spikeball on the beach.

- In the video below, Becky Lynch spoke with Arizona Diamondbacks player Cody Decker about baseball terms like "round tripper" and "Texas leaguer." Lynch will be taking on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at tonight's Royal Rumble from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

We all know @BeckyLynchWWE is The Man in @WWE, but is she The Man when it comes to baseball knowledge? We had our Special Correspondent @Decker6 find out. pic.twitter.com/e3tVI2nRvv — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) January 26, 2019

See Also Ronda Rousey Responds To Rumors She's Leaving WWE To Start A Family

- With today being the big day, WWE Superstars are already jumping on social media to give their thoughts on their respective matches. For Carmella (who already knows she'll be #30 in the women's rumble) is already feeling like it's going to be a good day after a trip to Starbucks. Naomi (who's also in the rumble) commented on being "underrated" and how it continues to drive her. WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be taking on Sasha Banks who said about her upcoming title match, "I am not afraid, I was born to do this."

I am not afraid, I was born to do this. #RoyalRumble — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 27, 2019

I just walked into @Starbucks and @iamcardib is bumping. It's gonna be a good day. ?? #RoyalRumble — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 27, 2019