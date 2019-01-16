Sasha Banks Knocks Ronda Rousey & Talks WWE Horsewomen, Bianca Belair WWE NXT Hype, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature The Street Profits vs. enhancement talents The Metro Brothers, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adrian Jaoude, Johnny Gargano vs. Humberto Carrillo and Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee. Bianca Belair will also make an appearance as she prepares to face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at "Takeover: Phoenix" later this month. WWE announced the following to hype Belair's appearance:

Bianca Belair prepares for NXT Women's Title clash with Shayna Baszler The EST of NXT has some words for The Submission Magician. After earning an opportunity to face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Bianca Belair prepares to formally draw the line in the sand with a message for her opponent this week. Considering her momentous victories within the past two weeks, including one over Nikki Cross, the No. 1 contender will have much to say (and/or brag about) when she hits the ring. Will her words incite a reaction from the reigning champion?

- We noted earlier in the week how RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram and knocked Sasha Banks for representing WWE's Four Horsewomen at a time when she's not friends with Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, just Bayley. Banks fired back on Instagram today and explained the meaning of WWE's Horsewomen, saying Rousey is nothing but a fan. You can see her post below:

The 4HW is about changing the perception of women's wrestling in the WWE. Its about walking into an arena full of people, including some of the people in the back, who's expections are lower than low, and knocking them on their asses. Showing the whole world that " I was born to do this " isn't some catchy line, but a promise to them from me, that as long as I have a breath in my lungs, I will never go less than 100. That's why I throw up the 4 fingers. You throw them up cause you're a fan... That's the difference between you and I @rondarousey after #RoyalRumble you can go back to sitting in the crowd where you belong.