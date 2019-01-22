Sasha Banks On Ronda Rousey Losing Her First Match On RAW, Alexa Bliss Denies RAW Rumor, Bayley

- Alexa Bliss responded to reports that the RAW segment above from last week's episode featuring a stagehand walking into her dressing room as she was changing was her idea. In a now-deleted tweet, Bliss simply replied to the report as "false."

- Sasha Banks and Bayley will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 733 E Guadalupe Road, in Tempe, Arizona this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

- Speaking of Banks, she posted the tweet below regarding being responsible for technically handing Ronda Rousey her first loss on this past Monday's RAW. Banks and Bayley defeated Rousey and Natalya after Banks submitted Natalya. Banks wrote, "No matter how they try to spin it, the record books will always read 1/21/19 #BossNHugConnection DEFEATED Natalya AND Ronda Rousey. Here's the thing about being handed your first loss... It won't be your last. See you Sunday"

Banks also had a more R-rated message for Rousey on Instagram, as seen below. Banks wrote, in part, "I don't give a s--t who's saying ' vile ' things about me. Truth is those are the same people who pump you up not because they like you, but because of who you are, and what you can do for them. At the end of the day I do what I do for the betterment of women's wrestling. And if that means calling people out on their shady bulls--t, or doing nothing for weeks on end because I choose to work hard on my craft instead of kissing ass in dark corners, then so be it."

