Sasha Banks On Wanting Magic Back In Her Life, WWE NXT UK Takeover Go-Home Main Event, Rusev, Rumble

- New WWE Network Collections on the Royal Rumble match and WWE United States Champion Rusev went live today. You can see the Collections intros above and below.

- Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode at 4pm ET will be headlined by a six-man match with Gallus vs. British Strong Style. It will be WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate taking on Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. This will be the final episode before Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on the WWE Network.

- Sasha Banks often gets fans talking with vague messages on social media and that continued yesterday with the following message on Instagram. Banks says she doesn't want normal, she wants magic, and she wants to feel like herself. She wrote:

"There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We're marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can't find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that's suppose to be normal. Well... I don't want normal, I want magic; cause that's the place that feels like home to me. That's the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That's the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself..... I want that magic"