Sasha Banks Takes A Shot At Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar, Brie Bella On Another Baby, Legend Turns 77

- Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for Sunday's season premiere with Brie Bella talking to her brother about possibly having another baby with her husband, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

- WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher turns 77 years old today.

- Sasha Banks took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey today when commenting on how she's working live events. Banks is set to face Rousey for the title at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month.

She wrote, "And good morning to all the future towns I'll be making. Soon enough you'll have a champion that will actually come to a town near you. Hi @brocklesnar Hi @rondarousey #ShowUpShowOut #LegitBoss #MakingTowns #EveryWeek #EveryYear #PissedOffForGreatness"

