Sasha Banks Talks Four Horsewomen, MLW Star Helping Her And Bayley With In-Ring Ideas, WrestleMania

Sasha Banks spoke with William Mullally of The Cutaway about wanting to close out WWE's biggest show of the year, the two Four Horsewomen factions, the women's division getting tag titles, and how she's training with Bayley to capture those titles. Here are some of the highlights:

Wanting to main event WrestleMania and The Four Horsewomen factions:

"I hope it's me main-eventing WrestleMania. I've been saying it since day one. As far as Becky goes, she's part of the Four Horsewomen so I have so much love and respect for her. With Ronda Rousey, it's cool to have her here, but she's not the legit boss. She's not the Man. She's not the Queen. She's not the Hugger. She's not like us. She has her little teammates on the side that want to be like us and try to use our name. It's cool that she's here because she does bring a lot of viewers to WWE from the outside world, but she's not us. ... There's no one else that's going to break more ground than I am. I said from day one that I wanted to main event a WrestleMania. I put it out in the universe. If I see someone else does that, that's going to break my heart. My hard work and someone else takes it? I don't think so."

WWE expanding storylines in the women's division by bringing in the tag titles:

"I feel like we have come such a long way with the women's division of the WWE, but it is hard. There's always just that one story—chasing that women's title. When we do have another title to chase for, especially, when we do have tag matches every single week. I don't understand why we can't have titles for it to have a secondary storyline where people will be more invested in what we do. Me and Bayley tag team all the time, but I feel like if we have a tag title to chase after, if we are champions, we can go to both brands and show the world that women's tag team [wrestling] is where it's at. For 2019, that is definitely the goal."

Training with her tag partner, Bayley:

"Me and Bayley really focused down and we became this tag team, the Boss and Hug Connection. We got matching gear, we've been watching wrestling together working on our tag team moves, so I feel like it's time. It's time to show the world. ... [We watch] Eddie [Guerrero] and Rey [Mysterio], Eddie and Chavo [Guerrero]. We watch the Rockers. There are so may things we watch. We also try to come up with our own stuff ourselves. We try to watch a lot of stuff ourselves. We try to watch a lot of stuff that's not just within WWE so we're not focused on one thing—we try to watch a lot of outside brands to try to create more moves. Teddy Hart is trying to teach us more moves too because he loves moves and he's so cool. We're trying to be the best tag team in the world."

Banks also discussed WWE's partnership with the Special Olympics. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.