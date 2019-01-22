Sean Waltman On Why He Might Not Re-Sign His WWE Legends Deal, Gives Royal Rumble Predictions

On today's episode of the WINCLY podcast, Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman caught up with professional wrestling legend Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman. Among many other things, Waltman talked about his ongoing free agency and whether he may return to the squared circle in 2019. Also, Waltman shared his thoughts on the upcoming Royal Rumble and drawing comparisons to WWE SmackDown Live's Mustafa Ali.

On the subject of Waltman's current free agent status, the former 1-2-3 Kid revealed that he is considering not renewing his WWE Legends deal.

"I just have to renew my Legends deal," Waltman admitted. "And I'm not sure if I'm going to. People have reached out to me. I'm not going to go into any further details, if that's what [Hausman] is asking about. That's where I'm going to leave it. I'm just going to wait and see. I'm in a pretty good position."

Waltman went on to say that there is "absolutely" a chance that he will wrestle on a large platform in 2019.

"Yes, I can wrestle and actually things are starting to get interesting," Waltman shared. "I'm starting to get back in shape again."

As for the Royal Rumble, Waltman professed that Finn Bálor may very well beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for his title. While Waltman acknowledged that Lesnar will probably win, the Kliq member noted that the match will at least be competitive.

"There is always that chance [for a swerve] and anybody that says otherwise, I disagree with them," Waltman claimed. "Obviously, Brock will probably win, but that doesn't mean it's going be lamb to the slaughter. I mean, look at the Daniel Bryan match. And I just think it's going to be a really good match. And there always is the chance. We don't know what the hell they have planned."

According to Waltman, he does not think a Four Horsewoman feud is a possible WrestleMania main event. More likely, a triple threat match with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will close the show at the 'Showcase Of The Immortals'.

"Charlotte versus Ronda versus Becky, I could see that as a WrestleMania main event," Waltman said.

When Hausman suggested that Mustafa Ali could be an interesting Royal Rumble match winner, Waltman countered that 'The Heart Of SmackDown Live' does not need to pick up the win to have a good showing.

"They don't even need to give him the win to come out of this looking much better," Waltman said. "For it to be a win for him, he doesn't need to win the [Royal] Rumble [match]. All he has to do is go in there and kick some ass and make a good showing. In his own way, like, the way other guys have come in and clean house, like Diesel or things like that. Obviously, it would be a different way of doing it. But coming in and eliminating a s--tload of guys."

Waltman admitted that he understands the comparisons between himself and Ali, though he humbly suggested that Ali will have a more decorated professional wrestling career.

"Oh for sure! For sure! I think he can go way further than I ever went. He [has] got a better head on his shoulders and he's a better athlete. Hell yes [Ali is the better athlete]. Oh, hell yeah. I'm not saying I'm not a great athlete, I'm just think he's a better one." Waltman laughed, "it's okay to be a better athlete than me."

