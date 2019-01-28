Seth Rollins On Preparing For WrestleMania 35 (Video), WWE Halftime Heat Updates (Video), Sheamus

- Above is video of Charly Caruso talking to Seth Rollins after his big WWE Royal Rumble main event win last night. Rollins said he should be celebrating going to WrestleMania 35 but he's faced with the major preparation he must get ready for. Rollins said he must now get ready for the biggest match of his life. Rollins said he has a lot of thinking to do before RAW but he's not sure if he will face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins said the Finn Balor vs. Lesnar match taught him to have hope but to be cautious as well. Rollins said Lesnar is a freak and preparing for him will be like preparing for no other athlete in the world, if he chooses Lesnar.

- Sheamus turns 41 years old today.

- As noted, WWE Halftime Heat will return next Sunday during the NFL's Super Bowl 53. The match will feature WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. The match will likely be taped at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be one of the commentators for the match.

Below is WWE's announcement on Halftime Heat along with a video promo: