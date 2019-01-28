Seth Rollins On Preparing For WrestleMania 35 (Video), WWE Halftime Heat Updates (Video), Sheamus

- Above is video of Charly Caruso talking to Seth Rollins after his big WWE Royal Rumble main event win last night. Rollins said he should be celebrating going to WrestleMania 35 but he's faced with the major preparation he must get ready for. Rollins said he must now get ready for the biggest match of his life. Rollins said he has a lot of thinking to do before RAW but he's not sure if he will face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins said the Finn Balor vs. Lesnar match taught him to have hope but to be cautious as well. Rollins said Lesnar is a freak and preparing for him will be like preparing for no other athlete in the world, if he chooses Lesnar.
- Sheamus turns 41 years old today.
- As noted, WWE Halftime Heat will return next Sunday during the NFL's Super Bowl 53. The match will feature WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. The match will likely be taped at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be one of the commentators for the match.
Below is WWE's announcement on Halftime Heat along with a video promo:
WWE Halftime Heat to stream live during The Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 3; HBK to call the match
WWE Halftime Heat is back! For the first time in 20 years — and streaming live for the first time ever across all WWE digital platforms — WWE Halftime Heat will take place during halftime of next Sunday's Big Game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.
As revealed on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, the unprecedented event will feature a Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Aleister Black, Ricochet & Velveteen Dream against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, newly crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano & Adam Cole.
When it all goes down, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on hand to call the action as part of the announce team.
WWE Halftime Heat will be available to watch on the award-winning WWE Network, as well as on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
To help get ready for the huge six-Superstar melee, a marathon of some of NXT's most epic matches of all time — featuring everyone from Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks to Asuka and The Undisputed ERA — will stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3.
The event coincides with the 20-year anniversary of WWE's inaugural Halftime Heat, which aired on Jan. 31, 1999. That night famously saw Mankind defeat The Rock to win his second WWE Championship in an Empty Arena Match that aired during halftime of that year's game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.
Coming off the explosive aftermath of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix — in which Ciampa, Gargano, Cole, Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream brawled throughout the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix — the return of WWE Halftime Heat is guaranteed to be a can't-miss event.
You're not going to want to miss #WWEHalftimeHeat as @KingRicochet @VelveteenWWE & @WWEAleister battle @ProjectCiampa @JohnnyGargano & @AdamColePro NEXT SUNDAY during The Big Game! pic.twitter.com/J9emhX1yS7— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019