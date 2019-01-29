Wrestling Inc.

Seth Rollins Recovers After Brock Lesnar Attack (Video), Becky Lynch Taunts Ronda Rousey, Bob Holly

By Marc Middleton | January 29, 2019

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins recovering after last night's WWE RAW went off the air in Phoenix, following the beatdown from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As noted, Rollins vs. Lesnar is now official for WrestleMania 35. There was no dark main event after RAW, despite matches being advertised by the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bob "Hardcore" Holly turns 56 years old today.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter after RAW and taunted RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, seen in the tweet below. As noted, Lynch vs. Rousey is now official for WrestleMania 35 after the two had a back & forth on RAW.



