Seth Rollins Vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 35?, Possible WWE Injury, "Road Dogg" Returns To RAW

- WWE producer "Road Dogg" Brian James returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW from Phoenix, joining WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett for a performance of their "With My Baby Tonight" single. This would lead to Elias taking them both out with guitars. You can see video from the segment above.

- It was noted on tonight's RAW that Ember Moon is out of action with an injury. WWE has not officially announced the injury but we will keep you updated. Moon worked the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on Sunday, entering the match in the #6 spot. She was later eliminated by Alexa Bliss for the 24th elimination of the match.

- Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins was set to pick his WrestleMania 35 opponent on tonight's RAW, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, but the match was never announced as Lesnar destroyed Rollins in the show-closing segment. Rollins will likely name his opponent next Monday. Below are photos and videos from the beating from Lesnar: