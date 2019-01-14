Shawn Michaels Says He No Longer Wants To Wrestle

Shawn Michaels took the time to speak with Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast during the launch of the new WWE UK performance center. During the interview, Michaels told Sky Sports that he no longer wants to wrestle.

Since late 2016, Shawn Michaels has worked as a trainer for developing talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but he recently requested a transfer from Triple H that would allow him to coach at the new UK expansion. Michaels first match in eight years took place in November 2018, when he reunited with long-time tag team partner, Triple H, to reform D-Generation X and battle The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. Michaels joked about why he made his return and then explained how it's time for the developing stars to have their moment in the spotlight.

"They forced me," Michaels said with a chuckle. "No, it was a really special thing, and I'll tell you, I really felt that one for a while. I'm good with what I've done. The guys here in the UK, it's their time to enjoy it and make the most of it."

Michaels would go on to say that he no longer wants to wrestle, and he believes that guiding a performer to their WrestleMania moment is more satisfying than having one of his own. Michaels admitted, although he's played the role of tough guy throughout his career, he started simple, as just a kid with a dream and an admiration for Ric Flair.

"I no longer want to do it any more, the only thing better than having your own Wrestlemania moment is watching and helping someone with theirs," Michaels explained. "We had our time, we thoroughly enjoyed it, and we know the potential of so many of these men and women. We know the joy they can have, and we want to pass it on. You can have all of the bells and whistles but you have to have something emotional," Michaels added. "I let the young athletes know not to think for one second I wasn't scared, I wasn't intimidated, I was Mr Tough. I was the kid who had the dream and sat in the locker room thinking 'my goodness' next to Ric Flair and others. We want them to know all of that stuff is okay, to let all of those guards down and do all we can."