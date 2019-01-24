Sin Cara Shows Off Training Marks, Adam Cole EVOLVE Opponents, Rare FCW Grand Royale, Street Profits

- Above is a clip from one of the latest WWE Network Hidden Gems additions, featuring the second-ever FCW Grand Royale from 2011. Florida Championship Wrestling is the WWE developmental territory that would become WWE NXT. The match features Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Titus O'Neil, Damien Sandow, Sin Cara, Jinder Mahal and many others. The match originally aired on the January 16, 2011 FCW TV episode #120.

- WWN Live has announced that NXT Superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) will defend their EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against AR Fox and DJZ at EVOLVE 121 on February 15 in Atlanta. Ford will then face WWN Champion JD Drake for his title the next night at EVOLVE 122 in Charlotte.

WWN has also announced that Adam Cole will face Shane Strickland at EVOLVE 121 and he will face Darby Allin at EVOLVE 122. The leader of The Undisputed Era will also participate in a meet & greet at both events. Below is WWE's announcement on Cole's return to EVOLVE:

Adam Cole to face Shane Strickland and Darby Allin at EVOLVE 121 and 122 The Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole will take on two of EVOLVE Wrestling's top competitors, Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Darby Allin, at EVOLVE events next month in Atlanta and Concord, N.C. The Panama City Playboy's showdown with Strickland is set for EVOLVE 121, taking place Friday, Feb. 15, at the Kroc Center of Atlanta. Strickland is among the most decorated wrestlers in the entire independent wrestling scene. Last year, he held the EVOLVE Championship for nearly three months before being dethroned in October. From there, Cole will battle Allin at EVOLVE 122 on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord. For Allin, who is striving to build momentum toward an eventual EVOLVE Title opportunity, the match provides yet another chance to prove himself against a WWE or NXT Superstar. In recent months, the enigmatic daredevil has crossed paths with the likes of Velveteen Dream, Mustafa Ali, Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno, and although he lost those matches, he pushed his opponent to the limit each time. His luck turned around last weekend, however, when he scored a victory over NXT's Fabian Aichner at EVOLVE 120 in New York. In addition to competing at both events, Cole will be available for meet-and-greets at both shows, as will NXT Superstars and reigning EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Tickets for EVOLVE 121 and 122 are available now. For more information, visit WWNLive.com.

- As noted, Sin Cara has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week training in the ring for his upcoming return from knee surgery. He tweeted this photo on Wednesday, showing off a large mark on his back: