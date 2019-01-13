Sound Off Reactions On Who Will Win The WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Yesterday we asked who your pick was for the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27, and even though you weren't happy about it, most went with Charlotte. Many of you prefer to see a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, but WWE will more than likely find a way to get Charlotte involved.

Lynch was also picked a few times with the thought of her losing to Asuka, but then getting another shot at the title via winning the Rumble. Rousey was also mentioned as she could drop the title Sasha Banks, then find herself in the Rumble later that night.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

The Beast:

"Becky vs. Ronda is the ideal match at WrestleMania, but of course, Charlotte needs another championship match for no apparent reason, so she will probably win the Rumble. No denying her in ring talent, but she's more pushed than Super-Cena was."

El Greco:

"Becky & Charlotte. They're gonna pull the 1994 Royal Rumble case, having two winners challenging the same champion (Ronda) for the title at WrestleMania."

CaptainAmericasBeard:

"Becky should win. If WWE is serious about making the show better and giving the fans what they want, then Becky vs. Ronda Rousey at 'Mania is what makes the most sense. Don't force Charlotte into the damn match. No one wants that. Charlotte is already a seven-time champ and has broken a million records. Becky needs the spotlight with a huge win over Rousey. Send the fans home happy."

throwbackattack:

"I can see Becky losing to Asuka. Then, in a backstage segment, Becky approaches Stephanie McMahon, insisting she be in the Royal Rumble. Stephanie grants her wish, but with one caveat—she enters the Rumble at #1. Of course, Becky accepts and proceeds to win the Rumble and challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's title at WM35, which is the match most everyone wants to see."

Y2JB:

"Swerve. They're gonna have Rousey lose, due to Charlotte Flair interference, then Rousey will win the rumble to challenge Becky."

