Sound Off: Who Will Win The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

This year's WWE Royal Rumble will take place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27. Initially, there was speculation that Becky Lynch was the favorite to win the women's royal rumble to go up against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Earlier this week on SmackDown, Lynch defeated Charlotte and Carmella to get a shot at Asuka's WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at the upcoming PPV.

On RAW, Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax to obtain an opportunity at Rousey's title at the Royal Rumble.

With Lynch and Banks out of the picture, who do you think is going to win this year's rumble in the women's division?

