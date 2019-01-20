Sound Off Reactions To Who Will Win The Men's WWE Royal Rumble

Yesterday we asked who you thought would win this year's Men's Royal Rumble, and it was a landslide in the comments that Seth Rollins will pick up the victory. With WWE sliding Rollins out of the Intercontinental Title picture and the expectation of Rollins facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania dominated why he was picked.

There were a few picks for John Cena with the thought of him taking on Daniel Bryan and potentially winning his record 17th title.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

D-Lusional:

"Seth Rollins. He just lost his last chance for the IC belt so he'll be built up to face Brock at WM (and hopefully curb stomp him back to UFC)."

Urbanboy23:

"Seth, they been laying the seeds for a while for Seth vs. Brock and since WM gonna be in NY the crowd would love a Rollins win. I live in NY and I see more Rollins merch than even Cena and Roman, Vince can finally get a nice pop to close the show."

The Big Guy:

"Kofi Kingston"

Simply Ravishing:

"Cena or Rollins. Either way, I think it's going to be Lesnar vs. Rollins and Bryan vs. Cena for the two titles."

Hollywood Kayvee:

"I'm hoping for either of these two scenarios: 1) Seth wins and faces Balor for the UV title in a great rematch from SummerSlam 2016. Preferably with Seth as the heel because I feel he works better that way, but Balor has shown he can be a great heel in NJPW. 2) Miz wins and goes on to face The New Daniel Bryan. They're been feuding most of their careers in some form or another. But this time it will be different because Miz will be face and Daniel will be heel. A new twist to an old rivalry."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on January 26, Royal Rumble on January 27, and Elimination Chamber on February 17.