Special WWE NXT Episode Tonight, Interesting "MOTH" Promo From Lio Rush, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose after Deville's win over Naomi on last night's WWE SmackDown. Rose tries to stir the pot between Naomi and Jimmy Uso again but Deville says all that matters is "their" win over Naomi.

-Tonight's WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour special with the announcement of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards nominees and a look back at the black & yellow brand's 2018. Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno will also air.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Lio Rush tweeted this "Man of the Hour" promo to ring in the New Year.

Rush wrote with the video, "There are times where you fail and others where you succeed. For the #MOTH i use those moments in time to build, to grow, to evolve. I was born to persevere through adversity and struggle. Somebody has to be the best. Why not me?"