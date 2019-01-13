Spoiler: Title Change At Yesterday's Impact TV Tapings In Mexico

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated LAX to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions at yesterday's Impact TV tapings in Mexico City, Mexico.

Santana and Ortiz had previously held the titles for 257 days, winnings them back in April. Below is a photo of the new champs.

Last Sunday at Impact Homecoming, LAX defeated Pentagon and Fenix to retain the titles. As noted, Impact is now airing on the Pursuit Channel and on Impact's Twitch channel at 10 pm ET on Fridays.