Spoiler: WWE Tag Team Returning Soon

The Bludgeon Brothers have been cleared to return to WWE action, according to PWInsider.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Rowan and Harper, will be back on the road with the blue brand as soon as next Tuesday's SmackDown episode in Wichita, Kansas.

Rowan was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week, working towards getting cleared from the biceps tear he suffered back in August. Harper was seen sporting a cast on his left hand several months ago but he's also ready to return.

The Bludgeon Brothers have been out of action since dropping the titles to The New Day after SummerSlam due to Rowan's injury suffered at SummerSlam.