Spoilers On The WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Card

Coming out of this week's WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be the card for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event on Saturday, January 26 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

It looks like Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream or Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno could also take place at Takeover.