Stars Reacts To Hideo Itami's WWE Departure, Nakamura's Cryptic Tweet, NXT Women Talk Royal Rumble

- In the above video, WWE shared the reactions of the women of NXT when they were told they would be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble this past Sunday at the Royal Rumble PPV. NXT coaches Matt Bloom and Serena Deeb brought in Kacy Catanzaro, Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and Xia Li and asked if they were doing anything on the 27th. After teasing the announcement, each woman had their own unique reaction once finding out they were going to be in the Rumble.

- This past Tuesday on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura controversially lost the United States Title to R-Truth. The latter pinned Nakamura, whose shoulders were not on the floor. Following the loss, Nakamura posted a cryptic tweet that said "WCW", a potential reference to Bret Hart spelling it out to Vince McMahon before leaving the company. This comes after the announcement that Dean Ambrose would be leaving WWE after WrestleMania.

- Following the announcement that Hideo Itami asked and received his WWE release, several WWE stars tweeted out praise to the former GHC Heavyweight Champion. Peyton Royce of the Iiconics posted one last video of Hideo on the road, stating that she respects him.

Other stars that created posts include a number of his former 205 Live and NXT stars, including Cedric Alexander and Nikki Cross.