Tag Match Announced For This Week's SmackDown, WWE Star Returning Soon?, John Cena

- Above is a look back at John Cena's appearance on SmackDown where he went face-to-face with Becky Lynch. The two would then team up and defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega after Lynch dumped Cena out of the ring and finished off Vega.

- WWE announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar will face The Usos on this Tuesday's SmackDown. If Jimmy and Jey can pick up the victory, they will receive a future title shot.

- Tye Dillinger is teasing on Twitter about something happening this Tuesday. With that being when SmackDown is on, it's likely he'll be making his return. His last match on the show was in late September where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ. Also this Tuesday is the AEW Double or Nothing rally that will take place just up the road before the SmackDown taping. Dillinger retweeted the "AEW" logo a few days ago when the promotion was officially announced, so of course that got fans speculating his tease has something to do with that.