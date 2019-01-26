Tessa Blanchard Challenges Taya Valkyrie, Next Week's Impact Matches, Melissa Santos Debuts

- In the video above, Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie made her first appearance since winning the title against Tessa Blanchard at this month's Impact Homecoming PPV. Valkyrie put the entire division on notice that if want a shot at the title, she's here to defend it. She specifically called out Blanchard, who is currently suspended from the show for attacking Gail Kim. Blanchard jumped on Twitter to respond to the champion.

"She talks so much when I'm not there to do actually something about it," Blanchard said. "Impact management suspend me because they wanted to punish me for what I did to Gail Kim, they wanted me to sit at home and think about it. Yeah, well I thought about it and I loved it. If I had to do it again, I would. Because at Homecoming, Gail Kim screwed me! And if it wasn't for her, I'd still be the Knockouts Champion. So, Taya, you can enjoy this big return to Mexico because on February 15, my suspension is lifted and I'm going to return to Mexico and take what's mine. You want to be a fighting champion? How about on February 15, you fight me."

On Feb 15 @IMPACTWRESTLING lifts my suspension & I want my Championship back. See ya in Mexico, "Champ." pic.twitter.com/mL533R6d6R — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 26, 2019

- Here are the matches and segments announced for next week's Impact:

* Killer Kross and Moose vs. Brian Cage and Johnny Impact

* Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Taurus vs. LAX and Daga

* Allie and Su Yung vs. Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan

* The Rascalz vs. Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake

* Rich Swann talks about his past with Sami Callihan

- On this week's episode, Impact welcomed Melissa Santos to the promotion as their new Backstage Interviewer. You can see her first appearance below with Killer Kross and Moose.