Tessa Blanchard Discusses Her Thoughts Oh Paige After Filming Biopic

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, Wrestling Inc.'s 2018 Impact Wrestling Knockout Of The Year Tessa Blanchard spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross on a number of professional wrestling topics including her participation in The Rock's Fighting With My Family film about the professional wrestling odyssey of WWE Superstar Paige.

According to Blanchard, she worked as Paige's stunt double in The Rock's upcoming film, Fighting With My Family.

"Yeah, I was the stunt double for Paige, so I did all the workouts, all the wrestling, anything athletic as Paige," Blanchard explained. "I was her stunt double, so we spent about three months out in [Los Angeles, California] and then we flew over to the [United Kingdom] and finished working on the movie there."

Blanchard shared that getting the opportunity to work side-by-side with The Rock was "absolutely special". Moreover, 'The Undeniable One' said 'The Great One' is very patient and detail-oriented.

"Goodness gracious, it was absolutely amazing because we had the opportunity to get in the ring and train with The Rock," Blanchard admitted. "And what a patient and down-to-Earth person, someone who's so high profile, but is still just so down-to-Earth and patient with people. And he really cares about the end product, so he takes the time to go and work on the details us. It was absolutely special."

Blanchard claimed that reading the script for the film gave her an appreciation for Paige's struggles.

"For someone like Paige who has had to deal with a lot in the professional wrestling world, and lately, I feel like it has been a hard year for her kind of with the fans and with everything medically. But it's really cool for her because it shows her story and her family's story. And it really focuses on the inspirational parts of it and how she had to work for everything that she has." Blanchard added, "just reading the script before we actually went into production, it just really hit home and and it really hit my heart."

Source: The Jim Ross Report