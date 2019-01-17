The Forgotten Sons On Being The Savages Of WWE NXT, WWE Stars Dress Up For MK11, Stephanie McMahon

- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker) attack The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) after their win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers. Above is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber asking The Forgotten Sons about their motivation for the attack.

Cutler responded, "Our motivation? That's the problem, we don't need motivation. We are what NXT is. Everybody wants to talk about resolutions, 2019, opening doors. They want to have some stupid little talk show to talk about other tag teams but The Forgotten Sons, Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler, we breached that door open. We are the savages of NXT."

Ryker added, "We will be forgotten, no more."

- Stephanie McMahon will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Facebook's new "3.5 Degrees: The Power of Connection" podcast, their first podcast series in the United States. Stephanie will be featured with Gary Vaynerchuk of Vayner Media. Their episode should be released on Monday, February 11. The podcast is available on Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been confirmed for the Mortal Kombat 11 video game reveal today in Los Angeles as she's expected to be the voice of the Sonya Blade character. As seen below, UpUpDownDown will also be represented at the reveal as Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Zelina Vega dressed up as Mortal Kombat characters: