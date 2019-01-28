The Rock And Becky Lynch Propose A Match, Lana Gets Emotional Over The Royal Rumble (Video), RAW

- WWE posted this video of Lana talking to Dasha Fuentes after losing her spot to Becky Lynch in the women's Royal Rumble Match last night. For those wondering, the injury Lana suffered on the Kickoff pre-show was just a storyline injury. Lana gets emotional when talking about what happened with the Rumble and Rusev losing the WWE United States Title to Shinsuke Nakamura. Lana said she doesn't care how popular Becky is - that was her opportunity and she's tired of having opportunities taken from her when she works her butt off. Lana said she will continue to be resilient, no matter what, but she's feeling angry and discouraged.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Phoenix in this new video:

- Becky Lynch and The Rock had a Twitter exchange on Royal Rumble Sunday after a fan asked The Man when fans will see her in the ring with The Great One.

Rock wrote, "Let's break @wwe records. One night. One match. Winner take all. (but I'll only put you over clean via a very awkward, slightly botched sunset flip, or a regular suplex pronounced "vertical soo-flay"."

Becky responded, "You're on. Let's make some history. #TheManSmellsWhatsCookin"

You can see the full exchange below: