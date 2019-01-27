The Rock Praises Roman Reigns For His "Perseverance And Strength"

Earlier this week, The Rock announced Roman Reigns would be playing his brother in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff movie: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film also stars Jason Statam, who is reprising his role as Deckard Shaw from the franchise, and Idris Elba. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019

On Twitter, Rock again gave a shout out to his cousin about his performance and recovery as Reigns battles leukemia.

"Proud of my cousin Roman Reigns' performance. Even more proud of his perseverance & strength as he takes one day at a time to recover from leukemia. Good to be with him in the islands during this time."

Proud of my cousin @WWERomanReigns' performance. Even more proud of his perseverance & strength as he takes one day at a time to recover from leukemia.

Good to be with him in the islands during this time. #HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/Cj3XITCBF8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 27, 2019

See Also Roman Reigns Says Support Is Pushing Him To Return To The Ring As Soon As Possible, Talks New Movie

A few days ago, Reigns also commented on his Instagram about the experience on set and how all the support has "pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible."

"Family Healing! I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project.The time I've spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the WWE, The Rock, and Universal Pictures, and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise.

"All of your outreach and support has been a blessing and it's only pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible. But until then...I'm excited for this movie to premiere this summer, our culture and mana in this film is strong."