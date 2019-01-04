The Rock's Titan Games Ratings Success & Full Video, Becky Lynch Gives Fighters Morale Boost, Stock

- The Rock's Titan Games competition series premiered last night on NBC and drew 6.5 million viewers for the two-hour episode, drawing a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was NBC's best non-sports performance in the 8-10pm block since March 2, 2017. As seen above, NBC has released the full premiere episode.

- WWE stock was up 5.44% today, closing at $77.08 per share. Today's high was $77.91 and the low was $73.80.

- As noted, Becky Lynch trained with Conor McGregor's coach, Coach John Kavanagh, while in Ireland for the Christmas holiday last month. Coach K spoke with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu and said The Man gave a good morale boost to the fighters at SBG (Straight Blast Gym) with the training session.

"It was a great boost for the guys to be training along side her," Kavanagh said, according to a tweet from Sandhu. "She had a great energy in the gym but also, it's great for them to see what's possible. Obviously, they've been around Conor as he rose to fame, but it's nice to see it being repeated in a different industry. I think it was a nice morale boost for Irish performers, for Irish athletes to see another one of their own reach the absolute top of their game and give them a little more inspiration to push on."

I spoke to @John_Kavanagh this morning about the upcoming Bellator show in Dublin headlined by James Gallagher. Story coming to @espn. I did also ask him what it was like to have "The Man" @BeckyLynchWWE pop into SBG last month. Here's what he said. pic.twitter.com/LzGw7Mi56F — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 4, 2019

For those who missed it, below are photos of Becky at SBG: