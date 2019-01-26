The War Raiders Prepare For Takeover (Video), Fans Enter The Arena For Tonight (Video), Poppy On WWE

- Above is a new WWE Performance Center Diary video looking at how The War Raiders prepared for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" match against NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

- We noted before how singer Poppy "X" single was announced as the official theme song for tonight's Takeover event. Poppy spoke with Forbes and said she's a fan of WWE, but her answer indicates otherwise.

"I am a WWE fan. I really like Ken Shamrock a lot, he was a big deal back in the day," she said. "I'm also a really big fan of Triple H, he actually retweeted me on Twitter"

Poppy also confirmed she will be at Takeover tonight. She was asked if she had any plans to throw down in Phoenix. She responded, "I hope I don't get hurt, but everyone seems very nice. You can expect me and the Poppy videos with some wrestlers."

- WWE posted this video of fans filing into the Talking Stick Resort Arena for tonight's Takeover event. Stay tuned for our live coverage at 6pm ET.