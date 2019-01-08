Third US City Added To NJPW New Beginning Tour

As previously announced, NJPW is headed to Los Angeles on January 30 and Charlotte, North Carolina on February 1 for its The New Beginning USA Tour.

Both events have already sold out, although more tickets will be available in Los Angeles on January 15 at 10 am PT.

NJPW has revealed a third city has been added to the tour and the company will now make a stop in Nashville, Tennessee on February 2 at the War Memorial Auditorium. Tickets for the event will go on sale January 15 at 10 am CT.

NJPW is coming to Tennessee!????



A Third City has been added for THE NEW BEGINNING USA tour - Nashville, TN



Read the full press release below??https://t.co/UvCQwZ47r1#njpw #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/VhJy2PXcq7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2019

See Also Backstage News On Where Kenny Omega Will Likely End Up

NJPW is gearing up for a big 2019 where they will also hold an event at the American Airlines Center on July 6 in Dallas, Texas to kick off the G1 Climax tournament. The promotion will also be heading to England on August 31 at the Copper Box Arena.