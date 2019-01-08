Backstage News On Where Kenny Omega Will Likely End Up

Kenny Omega is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling when his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires at the end of the month, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Nothing can be officially announced until February 1st.

Omega revealed during an interview with Tokyo Sports over the weekend that he would be leaving the promotion when his contract expires on January 31st. Meltzer noted that NJPW found out that Omega was leaving through the interview and were not happy about it. NJPW preferred how KUSHIDA, who is also leaving NJPW and is expected to start with NXT, handled his departure.

As noted earlier this week, NJPW had decided to work with ROH over AEW going forward. Meltzer stated that NJPW "badly" does not want to lose Omega, so it is very likely that NJPW will warm up to working with AEW. It was noted that ROH didn't want The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes at the upcoming ROH - NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6th, even though they are all cordial.

With the current landscape in wrestling, NJPW is now signing talent to longer term deals. AEW had signed Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks to five-year deals. Meltzer noted that Cody and the Bucks did not have to use their own money on the venture.

AEW will be holding their "Double or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville this evening at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's expected that several signings and the upcoming Double or Nothing event will be officially announced at the rally. Tonight's SmackDown will emanate from Jacksonville as well. Wrestling Inc. will be live at the rally and will provide any breaking news from it.