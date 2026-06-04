Backstage Update On Possibility Of Mick Foley Wrestling In AEW

Mick Foley is "All Elite" following AEW Double or Nothing 2026 as the WWE Hall of Famer is now an official member of the AEW broadcast team. However, like all wrestlers who have been retired for sometime, there's always that temptation to have one more match, and considering Foley never had an actual retirement match, could the "Hardcore Legend" step inside an AEW ring? The answer, is maybe.

Foley himself recently said that stranger things have happened when asked about the possibility of having one more match, stating that cinematic matches have opened the door for wrestlers to have that elusive final match without having to punish their bodies even further. These comments led Fightful Select asking AEW sources about Foley wrestling for the company, with their response being revealed on WrestleVotes Radio. According to AEW sources, Foley has talked himself into wrestling one more match, and if it were to happen, it would happen in All Elite Wrestling.

Those same sources also revealed that AEW President Tony Khan would be eager to book the match, but it would entirely depend on whether Foley could get himself medically cleared to compete. Foley's health was what inevitably forced him to retire in 2012 after not being cleared to enter into a feud with Dean Ambrose in WWE, now better known to AEW fans as Jon Moxley. Foley has talked about potentially having some sort of death match with Moxley in the past, but one man who has actively pushed to wrestle Foley if he were to get cleared is the current AEW World Champion MJF, with AEW sources even noting that MJF has wanted to work a program with the WWE Hall of Famer since before he was signed to AEW.

Please credit "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select" when using information from this article.