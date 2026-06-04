AEW's Christopher Daniels Addresses Higher Power Rumor From Attitude Era

Nearly 27 years to the day since it occurred, the angle that saw Vince McMahon revealed as the "higher power" to The Undertaker and the Corporate Ministry remains one of the more infamous, and disliked, angles WWE has ever produced. But rumors have long persisted that McMahon was a last second choice for the role, with WWE exec Bruce Prichard even suggesting that the "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels was set for the spot. In the past, Daniels has claimed to have been unaware that he was considered, and when asked about the angle during a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing, he reiterated that he was not approached for the role at the time.

"I've heard that [rumor]," Daniels said. "I didn't hear that until much later down the line. I think it was thought about, but I don't think it was ever really...considered, honestly. I feel like...there was a period of time that Jim Cornette was trying to get me a job with WWE. And I was doing a spiritual character, and I think maybe they thought 'Oh, this might be cool.'

"But then, you know, I'm 5 '10, I'm not really well known, and it didn't make a lot of sense to me to be the boss of The Undertaker. Like, it might've made more sense if I was, like, a subordinate to The Undertaker. But yeah, I don't think it would've been a good idea, so there you go."

Despite missing out on the gimmick, Daniels did work several matches for WWE shows such as "Jakked" and "Shotgun Saturday Night" between 1998 and 2001. In the end, missing out on the "higher power" gimmick didn't hurt Daniels' career, as he would go on to have extended stints with TNA and Ring of Honor, the latter where he won the ROH World Championship. He is currently AEW's head of talent relations after retiring from the ring in early 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S WrestleFest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription