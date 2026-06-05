The Righteous Say TNA Impact Wicked Garden Match Could Lead Them Into Broken Universe
After summoning "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) out of the darkness, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) will now collide with them in something described by TNA Wrestling as "dangerous and unpredictable": the Wicked Garden match. Depending on the result, though, they may be then taken into a world even more perilous, and surely more bizarre.
"Me and Dutch, our goal is to become TNA World Tag Team Champions, which would be the first time myself and Dutch ever held a tag team gold together. But, for now, the focus is the Hardys," Vincent told "3W Wrestling." "Our goal is to have them reach something that's beyond Broken Matt Hardy, that's beyond Brother Nero. I feel that we need them in order for the rest to happen after. Who knows where it could lead to after the Wicked Garden match. We'll see what we get out of them after that and where it goes. Maybe it's the Broken Universe. We'll see what kind of version of the Hardys we get after all this."
"That's if they survive the Wicked Garden next week," Dutch added.
Matt and Jeff Hardy have let wrestling fans into the Broken Universe on multiple occasions, one of which saw the brothers pitted against each other in a cinematic match known as the "Final Deletion" in TNA. Under the WWE banner, wrestling fans later returned to the mysterious atmosphere when Matt faced the late Bray Wyatt in the "Ultimate Deletion" on "WWE Raw" in 2018. Two weeks ago, Jeff teased the comeback of another Broken Universe character – Willow The Wisp — when he briefly transformed into his eccentric second alter ego on "Impact."
The Righteous Tease A 'Violent Treat' For Wicked Garden Match
What exactly is a Wicked Garden match? According to The Righteous, it will be something never before seen or experienced in pro wrestling history.
"It's the first time ever in the industry of wrestling. But it's going to be violent, it's going to be brutal, it's going to be wild," Vincent said. "It's going to be a great presentation to look at. It's exciting to go into [this] week on TNA Impact with the first ever Wicked Garden match. I hope that everyone tunes in for it because it is definitely something special and something new."
"The Hardys have been wrestling for close to 40 years now. You'd think at their point in their career, they had done it all. But this is the first time they've done anything like this before, the Wicked Garden match," Dutch added. "They've never experienced this. Nobody has ever experienced it. I think you guys are going to be in for a nice violent treat [this] week."
The cinematic, intense faceoff between The Hardys and The Righteous will take place on tonight's episode of "Thursday Night Impact." Last week, fans seemingly got a glimpse of the match's garden elements when Vincent and Dutch appeared amongst flowers and trees in an eerie vignette. Like flowers, The Righteous vowed that the brotherly duo would rot in the Wicked Garden. Whether that will actually be the case has yet to be seen.
Elsewhere on "Impact," TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee will take on Mr. Elegance in intergender competition. Mixed tag team action will also assume when Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell battle Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Arianna Grace.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "3W Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.