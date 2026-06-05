The Righteous Say TNA Impact Wicked Garden Match Could Lead Them Into Broken Universe

After summoning "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) out of the darkness, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) will now collide with them in something described by TNA Wrestling as "dangerous and unpredictable": the Wicked Garden match. Depending on the result, though, they may be then taken into a world even more perilous, and surely more bizarre.

"Me and Dutch, our goal is to become TNA World Tag Team Champions, which would be the first time myself and Dutch ever held a tag team gold together. But, for now, the focus is the Hardys," Vincent told "3W Wrestling." "Our goal is to have them reach something that's beyond Broken Matt Hardy, that's beyond Brother Nero. I feel that we need them in order for the rest to happen after. Who knows where it could lead to after the Wicked Garden match. We'll see what we get out of them after that and where it goes. Maybe it's the Broken Universe. We'll see what kind of version of the Hardys we get after all this."

"That's if they survive the Wicked Garden next week," Dutch added.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have let wrestling fans into the Broken Universe on multiple occasions, one of which saw the brothers pitted against each other in a cinematic match known as the "Final Deletion" in TNA. Under the WWE banner, wrestling fans later returned to the mysterious atmosphere when Matt faced the late Bray Wyatt in the "Ultimate Deletion" on "WWE Raw" in 2018. Two weeks ago, Jeff teased the comeback of another Broken Universe character – Willow The Wisp — when he briefly transformed into his eccentric second alter ego on "Impact."