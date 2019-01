This Week's WWE RAW Draws Best Viewership In Months

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Finn Balor winning a Fatal 4 Way main event over John Cena, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre, drew 2.722 million viewers. This is up 17% from last week's 2.324 million viewers for the first show of the year, and the best RAW viewership since the September 10 episode, which drew 2.740 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.775 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.609 million), the second hour drew 2.781 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.294 million) and the final hour drew 2.610 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.070 million).

RAW was #2 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Rachel Maddow Show. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic this week on the Cable Top 150, the first #1 ranking since the August 27 episode.

The Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership with 3.347 million viewers. There was no major sports competition this week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 5.643 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.820 million viewers on CBS, AGT Champions drew 9.984 million viewers on NBC, The Resident drew 5.507 million viewers on Fox and CW's Howie Mandel special drew 703,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily