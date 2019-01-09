Title Match Finalized For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card

Hideo Itami defeated Cedric Alexander on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Itami will join Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in the Fatal 4 Way at the Rumble.
The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight's 205 Live:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Carmella (at #30), Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, TBA
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
R-Truth (at #30), Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, TBA