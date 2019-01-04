Title Match Set For NJPW New Year Dash, NJPW Star Headed To ROH Events, Okada Vs. Jay White

- Above is the hype video for Okada vs. Jay White at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. White (along with Gedo and Jado) all defected from CHAOS to join Bullet Club.

- ROH announced Katsuyori Shibata will be at the Road to G1 Supercard events in Dallas (January 24), Houston (January 25), and San Antonio (January 26). He will be at the shows to sign autographs and take photos with fans at the pre-show meet and greets. ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard will take place April 6 at Madison Square Garden.

- On the Wrestle Kingdom 13 Pre-Show, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano won the number one contender gauntlet match to get a shot at the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Titles at tomorrow's NJPW New Year Dash. The current champions are Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori. Be sure to join our live coverage of New Year Dash tomorrow beginning at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.