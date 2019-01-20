Top 5 Most Likely Winners Of The Women's Royal Rumble

Last year was the first ever Women's Royal Rumble leading to Asuka emerging victorious and the subsequent debut of Ronda Rousey as a WWE competitor. The Royal Rumble is the greatest gimmick match of all time. 30 WWE Superstars get a moment to shine on a grand stage in one match. New feuds, new characters, surprise returns, betrayals, new alliances, and multiple stories are built throughout the match. It's the start of WrestleMania season, the most fun part of the year for a WWE fan. Here are the top 5 most likely winners of the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

5. Carmella

The ultimate opportunist in WWE's women's division, first-ever Women's Money In The Bank winner, and former SmackDown Women's Champion has been gaining momentum and popularity through her new dance break gimmick and pairing with R-Truth. Carmella was champion for 130 days and holds two singles wins over both Charlotte & Asuka. After winning the Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth in December, she earned the #30 spot in this year's Royal Rumble and is poised to make the most of an opportunity once again.

4. Nia Jax

With one punch, Nia Jax inadvertently got herself over as the top heel in WWE's women's division. WWE tried getting Nia over as a heel in a pairing with Alexa Bliss until they turned her against Bliss with a body-shaming/bullying angle. She won the RAW women's title from Bliss at WrestleMania 34 but never seemed to truly connect with the fans. The Royal Rumble is always an opportunity to build new feuds, new stars, and give Superstars an opportunity to reinvent themselves live in front of a massive audience. Becky Lynch never got her revenge on Nia Jax for that punch. Should Becky defeat Asuka, a Royal Rumble win for Nia Jax could finally give Becky the payoff that she desires at WrestleMania.

3. Ember Moon

The executor of one of the most devastating finishing moves in wrestling will have to employ just about everything else in her repertoire in order to win this match. Fortunately, Ember Moon is a complete wrestler who can have a great match with everyone on the roster. Ember Moon's recent matches with Alicia Fox have produced some excellent moments. Hopefully these two can produce some more in the Royal Rumble match. Ember is the only Superstar on this list that hasn't won a championship on the main roster. Her time is coming and it could be at WrestleMania 35.

2. Bayley

Bayley won the RAW Women's Championship just under 2 years ago by pinning Charlotte Flair while the crowd went bananas for her. The crowd's reaction to Bayley has cooled since then. Likely due to her odd acceptance of her place on the RAW women's roster. She has been betrayed by Sasha Banks multiple times but still comes back to Banks' side no matter how many times Sasha wrongs her. Bayley hasn't really even shown much desire to compete for the RAW Women's Championship since losing it. The Royal Rumble is a perfect opportunity to showcase the traits that drew fans to Bayley in the first place: perseverance, toughness, strength, and endless optimism. Bayley's character started as a WWE superfan living her dream. What better way to return to the roots of that character than with an early entry in the Rumble, taking on all competitors, surviving to the end, and emerging victorious? Bayley has the talent to step up and this year's Royal Rumble could be her moment.

1. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair can do it all: moonsaults, technical wrestling, storytelling in and outside of the ring, and this year she added a wrinkle of ruthless aggression during her rivalry with Becky Lynch. Charlotte has won every title available to her and taken on all comers. Charlotte stepped in for an injured Becky Lynch at Survivor Series on short notice, giving Ronda Rousey her best singles match of her career. When Becky earned the right to face Asuka at Royal Rumble she submitted Carmella as Charlotte watched helplessly seething. This will be Charlotte Flair's first Royal Rumble and it's hard to imagine her not making it to the final four in this match. Charlotte rivals Seth Rollins as the most consistent performer in the entire WWE and with a win at the Royal Rumble she will cement her legacy as the greatest female competitor for all time in WWE. Charlotte and Asuka delivered the best singles match at WrestleMania 34. Charlotte has the talent to be the first woman to main event WrestleMania and this may be the year that it finally happens. WrestleMania season starts at the Royal Rumble and this year we may witness the culmination of evolution of the women's division in WWE with Charlotte Flair leading the way.

1(a). Becky Lynch

The Royal Rumble always allows for surprises and should Becky lose her match against Asuka, she could enter the Royal Rumble. The winner of the Royal Rumble can challenge either brand's champion. This could be the way that we finally see Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey go head-to-head after being deprived of their planned matchup at Survivor Series due to Becky's injuries from the fist of Nia Jax. Since reinventing herself upon her return from filming The Marine 4, Becky Lynch has become the hottest hero in the wrestling world. Her use of social media, combined with her newfound aggression have connected with fans in a way no female competitor ever has. By competing in a title match and then entering and winning the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch can elevate her image as the toughest female competitor, posing a legitimate threat to Ronda Rousey's dominance in a possible main event match at WrestleMania 35.