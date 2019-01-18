Two Top Indie Stars Expected To Start With WWE Soon

Russian indie star Ilja Dragunov could be signing with WWE soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dragunov worked the recent WWE tryouts in Germany and would have been one of the top talents there, if not the best. He also worked a tryout camp in the UK. He recently started pulling out of indie bookings due to contractual reasons.

It's believed that Dragunov will be a top star of the WWE NXT UK brand, like WALTER, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Moustache Mountain, in the sense that he'll be a top star for that brand but he will also work regular NXT shows in the United States at times. Dragunov has had notable indie matches with WALTER and Dunne.

Top indie star Shane Strickland (Killshot) is expected to sign with WWE soon as well. He recently confirmed on Twitter that he is now a free agent. Strickland had been trying to get a release from MLW and Lucha Underground to come to WWE.



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

