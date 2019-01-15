Top Indie Wrestler Is Now A Free Agent, MLW Signs Two New Stars, Flip Gordon Replaced On PWG Show

- One of the most talented independent stars in pro wrestling today is officially back on the market. Shane Strickland recently tweeted out that he is a free agent. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion had his last match with the organization a few weeks ago and was able to fulfill the rest of his Lucha Underground deal after season four.

Strickland is also a former Evolve and CZW World Heavyweight Champion. It is unknown yet if WWE has officially offered him a deal.

Officially a free agent again — Shane Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 15, 2019

- MLW has signed two new stars to their company. PWInsider has reported that current CZW World Champion Mance Werner will make his debut for the company at their Philadelphia Superfight event on February 2nd.

Another addition to the roster is former NWA Worlds Champion The Almighty Sheik. The 44-year-old Joey Machete is set to debut with the company soon.

- As recently reported, Flip Gordon suffered a leg injury at Ring of Honor's

Honor Reigns Supreme

event this past week. While it is unknown the true severity of the injury, some organizations are taking precautions. Scheduled to face Bandido at PWG's Hand of Doom show, the company announced that ACH will take Gordon's place.

Due to an injury, Flip Gordon will not be at Hand of Doom. ACH returns to PWG to take on Bandido! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) January 15, 2019

Source: PWInsider