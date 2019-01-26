Triple H Congratulates The War Raiders (Photo), WWE NXT TV Matches Taped In Phoenix, Kairi Sane

- As noted, it was announced on tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Pre-show that Kairi Sane won the 2018 NXT Year-End awards for Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year. We have a full list of the winners at this link. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber presenting Sane with the award for Overall Competitor of the Year at the end of the pre-show.

- The following WWE NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona before the "Takeover: Phoenix" event began. These are set to air on Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits

* Kairi Sane and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

Spoilers from the tapings are at this link.

- As noted, tonight's "Takeover: Phoenix" event opened with The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly). Triple H took to Twitter after the match and congratulated The War Raiders.

Triple H wrote, "...and make war. Only 30 minutes in and WOW...FOLLOW THAT! Congratulations to @RAYMONDxROWE and @WarBeardHanson... the NEW @WWENXT Tag Team Champions! #NXTTakeOver: Phoenix #WeAreNXT"

You can see the full tweet and photo below: