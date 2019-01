The following WWE NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona before the "Takeover: Phoenix" event began. These are set to air on Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Kairi Sane and Io Shirai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Street Profits

@KOllomani contributed to this article.