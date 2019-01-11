Undertaker Appearance Cancelled, 205 Live Switching Nights, EC3 And Lacey Evans "Main Event" Note

- The Undertaker's upcoming appearance at Louis Spilman Auditorium in Waynesboro, Virginia that was to be held on April 13, 2019 stands cancelled. According to a statement sent to us, the appearance was cancelled due to lack of communication and lack of any payment by the promoter. It was noted that Taker had agreed to a heavily discounted rate due to the charitable component and nature of the event, and that he hopes to return to Waynesboro in the future. It was not confirmed if Kane, who was also scheduled to appear, has also cancelled.

- WWE is apparently moving 205 Live back to Tuesday nights. WWE has the show listed for next week at 10 pm ET on Tuesday. The show was originally move to Wednesdays last fall to accommodate Mixed Match Challenge, which ended its run in December.

- This week's Main Event episode was a recap show for the third week in a row. As noted, EC3 and Lacey Evans wrestled before RAW this past Monday night and the Main Event logo was on the apron and on the screen, however they were apparently dark matches.

Ken Park and mark sharp contributed to this article.