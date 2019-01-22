Velveteen Dream's Twitter Now Locked, Mick Foley Praises NXT Call-up, Zelina Vega Talks New Film

- After calling out WWE in a tweet prior on Monday, The Velveteen Dream has made his Twitter account private. His account now says he has nine posts but has posted nothing since. He is currently not scheduled for TakeOver, taking place this Saturday.

- EC3 is one of the latest stars of NXT to make it up to the main roster. While he hasn't had much to say or do, one WWE Hall of Famer believes EC3 can do great things with the company down the line.

Mick Foley, a former Impact Wrestling star himself, has praised EC3 on Twitter stating, "[email protected] is going to a player. Mark my words."

- Fighting With My Family, focusing on the wrestling family of former champion Paige, debuts at Sundance on January 28th, while making its United States debut in February. Zelina Vega has a key role in the film as AJ Lee, who Paige beat for the Divas Title in her RAW debut. Zelina stated she worked hard on getting that moment right, including adding a bit more to it. It wasn't until The Rock came along that things starting flowing.

"I went to the @WWE performance center and worked with @santanagarrett to create a longer version of the iconic moment between @RealPaigeWWE & @TheAJMendez," Vega stated "DJ then came to fine tune and add the flavor only he could give, then BOOM! Can't wait 4U guys to see this film! #honored ????"