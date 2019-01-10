Vince McMahon Featured As Jeopardy Question, WWE NXT UK Marathon, WWE's Most Peculiar Superstars

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, looking at WWE's most peculiar Superstars. The 22-minute episode features Papa Shango, The Boogeyman, Phantasio, Max Moon, Mordecai, The Zodiac, The Oddities, Boink the Clown, The Berzerker & Mr. Fuji, Mantaur and Goldust.

- There will be a WWE NXT UK marathon on the WWE Network this coming Saturday, leading up to the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" pre-show at 1:30pm ET. As noted, the main show is scheduled to run from 2pm to 4:30pm ET. The one-hour "Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story" documentary will air after Takeover goes off the air.

- Vince McMahon was recently featured as a question on the long-running game show Jeopardy, as seen below. The WWE Chairman was featured as an $800 question in the "Promotion" category. Host Alex Trebek asked, "This billionaire wrestling promoter has owned what's now the WWE since 1982."

WWE was also featured on Jeopardy back in early December with a "Pro Wrestling" category that included questions on WWE Hall of Famers Andre the Giant and Mick Foley, among others.